Drew Timme Back To Gonzaga

Dan Dickau Has Reaction and Analysis to the News

Last night as the NBA draft deadline to withdraw approached Drew Timme made the decision to withdraw and come back to Gonzaga for another season.

Timme was the last remaining Gonzaga player with their name in the draft that had questions surrounding their return to Spokane next season.

On this episode of the podcast Dan Dickau has analysis and reaction to what this decision means for the Gonzaga basketball team going forward.

