Gonzaga Keeps Adding Big Time Opponents to the Schedule

This offseason has been filled with news about big game after big game being added to the Gonzaga mens basketball schedule.

The latest news is that the Zags will play an early season exhibition against Tennessee.

Dan Dickau takes a look at that matchup plus recaps the other big games announced this season.

He also breaks down why he thinks that this is a perfect time for coach Few to put together a 'gauntlet' of a season as Dickau calls it.

