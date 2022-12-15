Gonzaga men's basketball looking for revenge against No. 4 Alabama

Last season in Seattle, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were buried under a barrage of 3-pointers in a 91-82 loss to Alabama. The Zags will have a chance at revenge on Saturday when they take on the Crimson Tide in Birmingham.

Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau preview the No. 15 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Alabama matchup on the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.