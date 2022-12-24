Skip to main content

Has Gonzaga turned its season around? Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast

Sac and Jack think the Zags have finally formed an identity

Once a week, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball.

On this week's episode, Sac and Jack discuss Gonzaga's victory over Alabama and how excited they are for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

