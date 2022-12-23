How big was the Alabama win for Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament seeding?
Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau break down Gonzaga's biggest win of the season
The Gonzaga men's basketball team picked up arguably its most important win of the season last weekend with a 100-90 upset of No. 4 Alabama. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau react to the Zags' win and discuss what the players need to work on over the holiday break to get better.
