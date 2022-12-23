How big was the Alabama win for Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament seeding?

The Gonzaga men's basketball team picked up arguably its most important win of the season last weekend with a 100-90 upset of No. 4 Alabama. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau react to the Zags' win and discuss what the players need to work on over the holiday break to get better.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.