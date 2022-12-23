Skip to main content

How big was the Alabama win for Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament seeding?

Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau break down Gonzaga's biggest win of the season

The Gonzaga men's basketball team picked up arguably its most important win of the season last weekend with a 100-90 upset of No. 4 Alabama. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau react to the Zags' win and discuss what the players need to work on over the holiday break to get better. 

Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
