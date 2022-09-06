Skip to main content

How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year

Dan Dickau Previews the 22-23 Lions

With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions.

Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in the WCC this season. 

Dan also compares different spots in their lineup compared to their Gonzaga counterparts and and gives his opinion on how each matchup might go. 

Every week Dan will be previewing a different team on Gonzaga's 22-23 schedule so make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

lmu thumbnail
