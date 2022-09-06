How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year

With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions.

Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in the WCC this season.

Dan also compares different spots in their lineup compared to their Gonzaga counterparts and and gives his opinion on how each matchup might go.

