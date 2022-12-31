How many WCC men's basketball teams will make the 2023 NCAA Tournament?Dan Dickau takes an in-depth look at the state of the WCC as conference play beginsAuthor:Christian PedersenPublish date:Dec 30, 2022 11:00 PM ESTOn the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau breaks down the early season results for West Coast Conference men's basketball teams and looks ahead to conference play. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.