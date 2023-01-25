How will Gonzaga respond to more physical play from WCC teams?

The Gonzaga men's basketball team continues to adjust to physical play from West Coast Conference opponents. The Zags were outrebounded badly by Loyola Marymount and will need to adjust their approach if they want to win the WCC.

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, reporters Henry Krueger and Cole Forsman discuss Gonzaga's recent play, their path to the conference championship and much more.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.