Are the Gonzaga Bulldogs the most exciting college basketball team in the country?

Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are back with a new Gonzaga Nation podcast

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have climbed to No. 6 in the country after a series of thrilling come-from-behind West Coast Conference road victories. On the latest episode of the Sac and Jack podcast, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris debate how exciting this team is and much more.

sac and jack generic thumbnail
