The Iso Podcast with Dan Dickau Returns with New Episodes on Gonzaga Nation

Dan Dickau also Answers the Epic Sports fan Question of the Day

The Iso podcast hosted by Dan Dickau returns with brand new episodes as part of the Gonzaga Nation podcast lineup. 

Get new episodes every week from host Dan Dickau as he takes a deep dive at the college basketball news of the week as only an All American can. 

To close out the show Dan answers the Epic Sports Fan Question of the Day, this time fans want to know more about Julian Strawther declaring for the NBA Draft. 

To get more episodes of the Iso or anything Zags related make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

