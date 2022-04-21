The Iso Podcast: Jay Wright Retirement?
Dan Dickau Talks About the Real Possibility that Wright Leaves College Basketball
On a brand new episode of the Iso podcast Dan Dickau talks about the possibility that Jay Wright could be retiring from coaching college basketball.
Dan breaks down just how real of a chance there is this could happen and what impact that could have on the game.
