The Iso Podcast: Chet Holmgren Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and on this episode of The Iso Podcast, host Dan Dickau breaks down in detail what he feels are Chet's draft prospects.

Find out why Dickau thinks he will be picked 'no lower than 3rd' and what he feels are some of the can't miss strengths of his game.

Dan also addresses what he feels are some of the elements of Holmgren's game that get scrutinized and why he thinks they wont be huge problems at he next level.

