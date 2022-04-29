Skip to main content

The Iso Podcast: Mailbag, Transfer Portal and More

Dan Dickau has a new episode of The Iso

On a brand new episode of The Iso podcast with host Dan Dickau the transfer portal becomes the focus of the college basketball world. 

How will the Gonzaga program take advantage of the available talent and what kind of shifts or going to happen in the college landscape due to transfers.  

Dan Dickau has a look at that and more on a brand new episode. 

Make sure to never miss an episode and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

By Christian Pedersen4 minutes ago
