Skip to main content

ESPN College Basketball Analyst Fran Fraschilla on The Iso

He Joins Dan Dickau to Talk Offseason Hoops

With so many Gonzaga basketball players and moves making national headlines this offseason it was a perfect time to have Fran Fraschilla on the show to give his analysis and insight. 

On this episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau talks with Fraschilla about just how much better Gonzaga and the WCC as a whole has gotten on the national stage. 

For more great content like this and to never miss an episode all season long make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.  

Fran Fraschilla on The Iso
Podcasts

ESPN College Basketball Analyst Fran Fraschilla on The Iso

By Christian Pedersen56 seconds ago
Bulldog Alley Episode 6
Podcasts

The Major Headlines This Week

By Christian Pedersen7 minutes ago
Derrick Phelps on The Iso
Podcasts

Coach Derrick Phelps on The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen15 minutes ago
Pepperdine Coach Lorenzo Romar On The Iso
Podcasts

Pepperdine Coach Lorenzo Romar on The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen19 hours ago
JAN_4304
Basketball

Three ways the Zags improved from last season

By Cole ForsmanJun 10, 2022
Is Chet Going Number 1 in the Draft?
Podcasts

Chet Holmgen Draft Update

By Christian PedersenJun 9, 2022
Possible Starting 5 Next Year
Podcasts

Recapping A Busy Month of Roster Moves

By Christian PedersenJun 9, 2022
Iso Wednesday Mailbag June 8th
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast Weekly Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJun 9, 2022
JAN_4137
Basketball

Projecting Gonzaga's 2022-23 starting five

By Asher Ali18 hours ago