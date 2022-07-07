Skip to main content

The Iso Mailbag: Would Leaving the WCC Even Help Gonzaga?

On a Brand New Episode of The Iso Podcast Dan Dickau Answers Fan Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. 

This week everyone seems to want to know Dan's thoughts on two things, conference realignment and Chet Holmgren making his NBA summer league debut. 

Got a question for Dan? You can submit them to Gonzaga Nation on social media or directly to Dan at @dandickau21 on Twitter. 

Want more Gonzaga basketball content? Make sure you search and subscribe to us on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Iso July 6th Mailbag
