Pepperdine Coach Lorenzo Romar on The Iso Podcast

He Joins Dan Dickau to talk Offseason Work

Every week this summer Dan Dickau is joined by a different WCC mens basketball head coach to get updated on what they are up to in the offseason. 

This week it's Pepperdine head coach Lorenzo Romar sitting in with Dan to update on the past few months for the Waves. 

Get all caught up on what the transfer portal and NIL has done to impact the Pepperdine program so far. 

Make sure you never miss an episode all offseason by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Pepperdine Coach Lorenzo Romar On The Iso
Podcasts

Pepperdine Coach Lorenzo Romar on The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
