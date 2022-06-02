Celtics Coach Damon Stoudamire on The Iso

In Honor of the NBA Finals Here is a Throwback to the Last Time He Was On the Show

The Celtics have made the NBA finals and a pair of their coaches have deep ties to WCC basketball, one of them is Damon Stoudamire.

In honor of the finals here is a throwback to his last appearance on The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau from the end of his time as the head coach at Pacific.

Dan and Damon have a wide ranging conversation that includes a lot of insight on how Damon was able to go on and be so successful right away at the NBA level.

