A Great Year in the Draft for the State of Washington

Players from and Playing in the State Are Dominating the NBA Draft Boards

The NBA draft is this week and as part of Gonzaga Nation's ongoing coverage leading up to it Dan Dickau is back with another episode of pre draft analysis. 

This time he has a breakdown on the great year players from and playing in the state of Washington are poised to have in the draft. 

With so many big names this is looking like it could be an all time draft class for Washington basketball products. 

For more episodes, including out latest NBA mock draft make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

JBH_1183
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen42 seconds ago
