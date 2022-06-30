Skip to main content

The Iso Podcast Mailbag: Can Chet Still Help with Recruiting?

On this Episode of The Iso Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Question

Every week on The Iso podcast host Dan Dickau takes one episode to answer viewer submitted questions. 

This week they focus on the impact that the NBA draft headlines of Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard and what if any lasting impact they can have on the future success of the Gonzaga mens basketball program. 

Fans also ask Dan about what the NBA free agency process is like. 

Make sure that you never miss any episodes and take the show with you by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

