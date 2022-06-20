Skip to main content

Santa Clara Basketball Coach Herb Sendek on The Iso

The Bronco's head Coach Joins Dan Dickau To Talk About The Offseason

Every week this summer on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau is catching up with WCC basketball coaches to see what they have been up to in the offseason. 

This week's special guest is Herb Sendek from Santa Clara. 

He and Dan talk recruiting, transfer portal and NIL impact on the Santa Clara program and WCC as a whole. 

Coach Sendek also outlines some of the major goals he has already set for his team next season. 

