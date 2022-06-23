Skip to main content

Iso Mailbag June 22nd

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes one episode to answer viewer submitted questions.

He then provides insight an analysis like only an ALL American and NBA first round draft pick can.

Want your questions answered? All you need to do is hit up Dan or Gonzaga Nation on any social media.

Also make sure that you never miss a podcast episode or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The ISO Podcast 'Cracks in the NIL'
Podcasts

Iso Mailbag June 22nd

By Christian Pedersen28 seconds ago
Lang2
Basketball

Former Gonzaga walk-on Matthew Lang playing grad year at Arizona

By Asher Ali17 hours ago
Gonzaga Nation Mock Draft
Podcasts

2022 NBA Mock Draft

By Christian PedersenJun 21, 2022
JBH_1183
Podcasts

A Great Year in the Draft for the State of Washington

By Christian PedersenJun 21, 2022
The ISo with Guest Herb Sendek
Podcasts

Santa Clara Basketball Coach Herb Sendek on The Iso

By Christian PedersenJun 20, 2022
MYK_3936
WCC News

Three players who could breakout next season in the WCC

By Cole ForsmanJun 16, 2022
Summer Slow Point
Podcasts

What's Next in the Offseason

By Christian PedersenJun 15, 2022
Girls Basketball Coming to Gonzaga Nation This Season
Podcasts

Women's Basketball Coverage Coming to Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenJun 15, 2022
The Iso June 15th Mailbag
Podcasts

June 15th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJun 15, 2022