LMU Basketball Coach Stan Johnson on The Iso

Dan Dickau Sits Down with the Lions Head Coach to Catch Up on the Off Season

This week Dan Dickau continues his Iso podcast offseason series of interviews with WCC basketball head coach as Stan Johnson from LMU joins the show.

They catch up on what the Lions have been up to in the offseason and hear what the Lions have been working on for next year.

They also talk about what if any impact being in the Los Angeles area has done for recruiting and NIL opportunities for LMU.

Want more episodes like this? Mare sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.