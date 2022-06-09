Skip to main content

The Iso Podcast Weekly Mailbag

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau answers viewer questions with no topic off limit. 

This week fans want to know Dans thoughts on all the roster changes in Spokane and what he thinks about the possible lineup next year for Gonzaga. 

He also gives his thoughts on Steve Lavin's impact at USD and what that could mean for the near future of WCC mens basketball. 

Want more? Make sure you never miss an interview, epsidoe or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

