Eldridge Recasner on The Iso Podcast

On the latest episode of The Iso podcast, host Dan Dickau speaks with special guest Eldridge Recasner. 

On this wide ranging and hilarious interview Recanser shares his thoughts on everything from the huge changes brought on by the transfer portal to what companies he would have wanted to endorse in an NIL deal if they were available when he was a student athlete. 

He also offers an outside perspective (that of a Gonzaga hater) on what the Mark Few era has done for putting the Zags and WCC basketball in the national spotlight. 

Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen2 minutes ago
