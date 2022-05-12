Skip to main content
Special Guest John Ross Joins The Iso Podcast

Special Guest John Ross Joins The Iso Podcast

Dan Dickau Talks The Grind of Making it in NBA Front Office Life

Dan Dickau Talks The Grind of Making it in NBA Front Office Life

On a brand new episode of The Iso podcast on the Gonzaga Nation media network John Ross joins host Dan Dickau to talk about the grind of trying to make it on the non player side of the NBA. 

What are some of the struggles and issues that people need to know about before they try to commit themselves to making it in basketball and what advice does he have for those that do? Ross shares that and more on this episode.

Looking for more Zags content? Make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

John Ross on The Iso
Podcasts

Special Guest John Ross Joins The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen47 seconds ago
Baseball Season Hits the Home Stretch
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Eyes Program History

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
NBA Combine Update
Podcasts

How The NBA Combine Can Impact Gonzaga Basketball

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
The Iso May 11th Mailbag
Podcasts

Iso Mailbag May 12th

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
MYK_5076
Basketball

Year in review: Andrew Nembhard saved his best for last

By Cole ForsmanMay 11, 2022
Eldridge Recasner on The Iso
Podcasts

Eldridge Recasner on The Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 10, 2022
NBA Mock Draft clip
Podcasts

NBA Mock Draft

By Christian PedersenMay 10, 2022
The Iso with New USF Head Basketball Coach Chris Gerlufsen
Podcasts

New USF Basketball Coach Chris Gerlufsen on The Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 9, 2022
JBH_2006
Basketball

Year in review: Anton Watson's immeasurable yet valuable impact

By Cole ForsmanMay 9, 2022