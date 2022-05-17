Pacific Mens Basketball Head Coach Leonard Perry on The Iso

The NCAA basketball offseason never has a dull moment and on this episode of The Iso podcast host Dan Dickau continues his roundup of WCC teams.

He is joined by special guest Leonard Perry who is the head mens basketball coach at the University of Pacific.

They talk transfers, NIL, offseason workout plans and more as Perry details what the program has been up to in the last few months.

They also look ahead to some of the early season goals Perry already has outlined for his kids next year.

