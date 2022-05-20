How Drew Timme Played in Day 1 of The Draft Combine Games

Dan Dickau Watched the Film and Breaks Down What He Saw

Drew Timme was the only Gonzaga Bulldog to play in the first day of the NBA draft combine games yesterday.

Dan Dikcau has a recap of everything he saw from Timme on the court and how he thinks the first day might have already had an impact on Timme's draft value.

With daily updates on the draft, recruiting and more make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts so that you never miss anything.