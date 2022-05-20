Skip to main content

Lindsay Schnell from USA Today on The Iso Podcast

They Talk NIL Money, Gonzaga Women's Hoops and Getting Started in Journalism

On the latest episode of the Iso podcast with host Dan Dickau special guest Lindsay Schnell from USA Today joins the podcast. 

On this wide ranging interview they talk about Gonzaga women's hoops, new NIL laws and the impact they are already having. 

Schnell shares her thoughts on why the women's game has benefitted more than most people realize from the NIL laws. 

She also gives her tips on how to get started in sports journalism if you're looking to break in to the industry. 

For more episodes make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Linday Schell from USA Today Joins The Iso
Podcasts

Lindsay Schnell from USA Today on The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen18 seconds ago
Zags in the NBA Draft
Podcasts

Updating on Zags in the NBA Draft

By Christian Pedersen16 hours ago
Iso Mailbag May 18th
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian PedersenMay 18, 2022
JBH_0731
Basketball

Year in review: Rasir Bolton's ascension as a winner

By Cole ForsmanMay 18, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
Podcasts

NBA Draft Lottery Preview

By Christian PedersenMay 17, 2022
Bulldog Alley May 17th
Podcasts

New Episode of the Bulldog Alley Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 17, 2022
Pacific Basketball Coach Leonard Perry on The Iso
Podcasts

Pacific Mens Basketball Head Coach Leonard Perry on The Iso

By Christian PedersenMay 16, 2022
The Iso NBA Eastern Cornference Finals Preview
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast : NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview

By Christian PedersenMay 16, 2022
SB Live National Scouting Director Andrew Nemec on Gonzag Nation
Podcasts

Andrew Nemec from SBLive Sports with a Recruiting Exclusive on The Iso

By Christian PedersenMay 13, 2022