Lindsay Schnell from USA Today on The Iso Podcast

They Talk NIL Money, Gonzaga Women's Hoops and Getting Started in Journalism

On the latest episode of the Iso podcast with host Dan Dickau special guest Lindsay Schnell from USA Today joins the podcast.

On this wide ranging interview they talk about Gonzaga women's hoops, new NIL laws and the impact they are already having.

Schnell shares her thoughts on why the women's game has benefitted more than most people realize from the NIL laws.

She also gives her tips on how to get started in sports journalism if you're looking to break in to the industry.

