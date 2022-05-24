Skip to main content

Brian Burton Talks Coaching, Broadcasting and Fatherhood on The Iso

Hear the Amazing Story Behind How Burton Made HIs Journey to ESPN

Every week on The Iso podcast host Dan Dickau is joined by a guest, this week it is current ESPN college basketball analyst Brian Burton. 

Burton shares the amazing journey he has taken from being a coaching assistant and having to move seven times in as many year to becoming a father and finding a calling an on air analyst.   

He also gives some great advice to those who might be struggling to find their footing in both industries. 

Like to listen to your episodes instead? You can search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

