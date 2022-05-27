John Canzano Tells Some of the Best Stories in Show History on a New Iso Podcast

From Having the President on His Show to NIL Money and How to Fix the PAC-12

On this episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau is Joined by longtime radio personality John Canzano.

Canzano joins the show to talk about some of the new creative projects that he is working on right now and winds up telling some pretty iconic stories, including how he wound up booking the president on his radio show and what it was like getting to hang with Mike Tyson.

He also talks with Dan about the current state of affairs in the Pac-12, WCC and other West Coast based conferences in the ever changing world of college sports.

Want to listen on the go? You can find this episode and more on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.