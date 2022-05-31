Skip to main content

Special Guest Steve Kerr on The Iso

Hear Some Hilarious Stories from the Golden State Head Coach

In honor of the Golden State Warriors making the NBA finals here is the episode of The Iso from last summer when Dan was joined by Steve Kerr. 

In this wide ranging half hour interview they cover a variety of topics including his recruiting thoughts on Gonzaga to the time Kerr received a prank call from someone at Dan's bachelor party. 

Like to listen or want more great interviews and episodes? You can fin us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Throwback to Steve Kerr on The Iso
