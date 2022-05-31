Special Guest Steve Kerr on The Iso

In honor of the Golden State Warriors making the NBA finals here is the episode of The Iso from last summer when Dan was joined by Steve Kerr.

In this wide ranging half hour interview they cover a variety of topics including his recruiting thoughts on Gonzaga to the time Kerr received a prank call from someone at Dan's bachelor party.

