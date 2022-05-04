Skip to main content

The Iso Mailbag May 4th

On a New Episode of The Iso Dan Dickau Answer the Epic Sports Fan Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau one episode is dedicated to answering viewer questions on the Epic Sports hotline. 

From the transfer portal becoming the key driving force of the college basketball off season to who might be coming back from the NBA draft Dan Dickau has your questions answered. 

Thank you as always to Epic Sports at Northern Quest for their continued support of Gonzaga Nation, please go check out everything they are up to. 

Also make sure you never miss a podcast all offseason long by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.  

Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen2 minutes ago
