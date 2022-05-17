Skip to main content

The Iso Podcast : NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview

Dan Dickau Preview Heat - Celtics

The NBA playoffs are on to the Conference Finals and on this episode of The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau he previews the Eastern Conference Heat - Celtics matchup. 

Hear who Dan thinks has the edge in the series and what could be the deciding factor in the series to determine who is heading on to the NBA finals. 

Looking for more content? With daily podcasts coming out make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get podcasts. 

