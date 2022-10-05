Skip to main content

Why Kentucky will come to Spokane but not play on campus

Dan Dickau answers that and more on the latest mailbag edition of the The Iso Podcast

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau likes to take an entire episode to answer viewer submitted questions. 

This week the fans are starting to get curious about what Dan thinks of this years Gonzaga roster and how much he believes they can achieve, plus why would Kentucky agree to play a game in Spokane but not on campus at GU? 

Make sure you never miss an episode of The Iso or any of the other weekly podcasts from Dan Dickau, Stephanie Hawk-Freeman and others all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

