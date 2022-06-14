Skip to main content

Coach Derrick Phelps on The Iso Podcast

He Joins Dan Dickau to talk Coaching, Recruiting and More

On this episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Derrick Phelps, who most recently coached at Washington State. 

He joins Dan to talk about growing up in NYC before coming out west to play and later begin his coaching career. 

They also talk about how quickly the transfer portal and NIL money are changing the landscape of college basketball. 

