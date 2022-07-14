Skip to main content

Iso Podcast July 13th Mailbag Edition

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Submitted Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast host Dan Dickau takes one full episode to answer viewer questions. 

This week Dan answers questions about the Gonzaga basketball roster heading in to the 2022 season and more. 

As the countdown to the return to action continues make sure you stay with Gonzaga Nation for all your Zags athletics news. 

Make sure you never miss an episode or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

Iso Podcast July 13th Mailbag Edition

By Christian Pedersen37 seconds ago
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

What Gonzaga Is Doing For Recruiting This Summer

By Christian PedersenJul 12, 2022
download
Podcasts

Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 11, 2022
Nembhard again
Basketball

Nembhard puts up double digits but loses out to former USF guard Sunday

By Asher AliJul 11, 2022
Chet THunder
Basketball

Chet Holmgren and Thunder's young can't close out on Rockets Saturday

By Asher AliJul 10, 2022
Andy 2
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard finishes +21 in NBA Summer League debut

By Asher AliJul 8, 2022
1241726351-850x560
Podcasts

Chet Holmgren Makes A Historic NBA Debut

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

Summer Recruiting Heats Up

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022
The Iso July 6th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag: Would Leaving the WCC Even Help Gonzaga?

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022