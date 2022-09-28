Skip to main content

NCAA Tournament Legend and Current Colorado State Coach Ali Farokhmanesh On The Iso

Another can't miss podcast on the countdown to the college basketball season

Dan Dickau continues his countdown to the 22-23 college basketball season with another can't miss basketball conversation, this time it's Ali Farokhmanesh. 

The former Norther Iowa sharpshooter and current Colorado State mens basketball assistant coach joins Dan to share stories about his journey from player to coach as well as preview with the Rams could be up to this year. 

For more on the upcoming NCAA mens basketball season or to never miss an epsidoe from Dan make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

special guest ali farokhmanesh thumb
