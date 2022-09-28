NCAA Tournament Legend and Current Colorado State Coach Ali Farokhmanesh On The Iso

Dan Dickau continues his countdown to the 22-23 college basketball season with another can't miss basketball conversation, this time it's Ali Farokhmanesh.

The former Norther Iowa sharpshooter and current Colorado State mens basketball assistant coach joins Dan to share stories about his journey from player to coach as well as preview with the Rams could be up to this year.

