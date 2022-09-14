Skip to main content

The Iso Mailbag September 14th

Dan Dickau answers viewer questions.

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an entire episode to answer viewer questions. 

This week he talks about his thoughts on the Mountain West conference this coming season, what he thinks the Golden State Warriors can do this year and shares stories from some of the times he has been involved in trades. 

Make sure you never miss an episode, story or update all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Iso August 31st Mailbag Edition thumbnail
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag September 14th

By Christian Pedersen
Joel Ayayi averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for his career as a Bulldog (2017-21).
Pro Zags

Joel Ayayi signs NBA contract with Orlando Magic

By Cole Forsman
Pacific Tigers preview 22-23 thumbnail
Podcasts

Pacific Basketball Season Preview

By Christian Pedersen
Matt Norlander thumbnail
Podcasts

Matt Norlander On The Iso

By Christian Pedersen
Drew Timme is the only player in GU program history to earn multiple All-American selections in a career.
Basketball

The case for Gonzaga's Drew Timme to win National Player of the Year

By Cole Forsman
zoom diallo curtis high school basketball
Recruiting

Zoom Diallo receives Gonzaga offer after unofficial visit

By Cole Forsman
Chad Buchanan Interview t
Podcasts

Pacer's GM Chad Buchanan on The Iso

By Christian Pedersen
Bell served two seasons as a graduate assistant at GU and was recently the program's coordinator of basketball administration.
Basketball

Gary Bell Jr. joins Northern Arizona as men's basketball assistant coach

By Cole Forsman
usa_today_12327672.0
Podcasts

Special Guest Zykera Rice on The Zone

By Christian Pedersen