Throwback to Ben Sullivan on The Iso

Dan Dickau Interviews The Celtics Assistant Coach

The Celtics have made the NBA finals and a pair of their coaches have deep ties to WCC basketball, one of them is Ben Sullivan.

In honor of the finals here is a throwback to his last appearance on The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau from last year. 

Dan and Ben have a wide ranging conversation that includes a lot of insight on how has been able to reach the NBA level in coaching and what it took to be hired. 

For more podcasts make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

