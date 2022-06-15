Skip to main content

June 15th Mailbag

Every Week on The Iso Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes one episode to answer viewer submitted questions. 

He then provides insight an analysis like only an ALL American and NBA first round draft pick can. 

Want your questions answered? All you need to do is hit up Dan or Gonzaga Nation on any social media. 

Also make sure that you never miss a podcast episode or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

