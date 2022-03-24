Skip to main content

Emily Schwartz from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation

Dan Dickau Makes His Weekly Check In with the Best Student Section in the Nation

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau gets a chance to talk with a member of the Gonzaga student section, aka the Kennel Club. 

This weeks special guest is Emily Schwartz. 

She talks with Dan about the Sweet 16 and what an adventure this basketball season has been for her and the Kennel Club.  They also talk about what are some of her all time favorite memories and experiences as a Gonzaga fan. 

She also reminds Dan that even when basketball season comes to an end that the work of the Kennel Club doesn't and that she is excited for baseball season to get here. 

Want more? Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Special Guest Emily Schwartz from the Kennel Club
Podcasts

Emily Schwartz from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
Recommendations on Places to Stay in San Francisco
Podcasts

Cool Restaurants to Check Out in San Francisco

By Christian PedersenMar 22, 2022
Places You Need to Visit in SF
Podcasts

A Guide to Visiting San Francisco from Jack Ferris

By Christian PedersenMar 22, 2022
Recommendations on Places to Stay in San Francisco
Podcasts

Best Places to Stay in San Francisco

By Christian PedersenMar 22, 2022
Seventh Straight Sweet 16 For Gonzaga
Podcasts

Getting Ready for the Sweet 16

By Christian PedersenMar 21, 2022
Special Guest Chris Walker from CBS Sports Talks with Dan Dickau
Podcasts

Special Guest Chris Walker from CBS Sports Talks with Dan Dickau

By Christian PedersenMar 21, 2022
usa_today_17935216.0
Basketball

Gonzaga comes back against Memphis to make seventh straight Sweet 16

By Asher AliMar 20, 2022
JBH_1757
Basketball

Gonzaga gets ready to take on Memphis for chance at Sweet 16

By Asher AliMar 19, 2022
Looking Ahead to Possible Sweet 16 Matchups
Podcasts

Previewing Gonzaga vs Memphis

By Christian PedersenMar 19, 2022