Emily Schwartz from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation

Dan Dickau Makes His Weekly Check In with the Best Student Section in the Nation

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau gets a chance to talk with a member of the Gonzaga student section, aka the Kennel Club.

This weeks special guest is Emily Schwartz.

She talks with Dan about the Sweet 16 and what an adventure this basketball season has been for her and the Kennel Club. They also talk about what are some of her all time favorite memories and experiences as a Gonzaga fan.

She also reminds Dan that even when basketball season comes to an end that the work of the Kennel Club doesn't and that she is excited for baseball season to get here.

Want more? Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.