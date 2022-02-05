Anna Porth from the Kennel Club Talks With Gonzaga Nation

Skip to main content
Every week Gonzaga Nation has a member of the Kennel Club, the best student section there is, on the show as guest to give an insider perspective on the world of Gonzaga basketball.

This week it is GU sophomore Anna Porth who talks about her decision to go to Gonzgaga over the University of Washington and what kind of a role the Kennel Club plays in the sports other than basketball. 

Prefer to listen? Then make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

