Anna Porth from the Kennel Club Talks With Gonzaga Nation

Every week Gonzaga Nation has a member of the Kennel Club, the best student section there is, on the show as guest to give an insider perspective on the world of Gonzaga basketball.

This week it is GU sophomore Anna Porth who talks about her decision to go to Gonzgaga over the University of Washington and what kind of a role the Kennel Club plays in the sports other than basketball.

