Gonzaga Nation Exclusive : Meet the Founding Members of the GU Kennel Club

Dan Dickau Has an Exclusive Sit Down with the Men Who Started The Gonzaga Student Section

The Gonzaga Kennel club has become one of the most iconic and well known student sections in all of college sports.

From chanting to Zombie Nation before the tip to cheering the players off the court after the final whistle blows they amongst the most electric college basketball experiences in the country.

The founding members of the Kennel Club Bob Finn, Chris McGahan, Greg Bui, Jeff Zenier met up with Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau in Portland this year at the NCAA tournament.

In a can't miss interview they tell the amazing story of what it took to get the student section started and much, much more.

