Skip to main content

Gonzaga Nation Exclusive : Meet the Founding Members of the GU Kennel Club

Dan Dickau Has an Exclusive Sit Down with the Men Who Started The Gonzaga Student Section

The Gonzaga Kennel club has become one of the most iconic and well known student sections in all of college sports. 

From chanting to Zombie Nation before the tip to cheering the players off the court after the final whistle blows they amongst the most electric college basketball experiences in the country. 

The founding members of the Kennel Club Bob Finn, Chris McGahan, Greg Bui, Jeff Zenier met up with Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau in Portland this year at the NCAA tournament. 

In a can't miss interview they tell the amazing story of what it took to get the student section started and much, much more. 

If you prefer to listen to your podcast or never want to miss an Gonzaga sports update then make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Youtube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 7.38.36 PM
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Exclusive : Meet the Founding Members of the GU Kennel Club

By Christian Pedersen3 minutes ago
Around The Horn Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Legend Steve Hertz Joins a New Episode of Around The Horn

By Christian Pedersen15 minutes ago
Pro Zags

Gonzaga's journey into the Metaverse starts with NFT trading cards

By Cole ForsmanApr 11, 2022
Drew Timme NBA Draft Deadlines
Podcasts

Can Drew Timme Come Back to Gonzaga After Declaring for the NBA Draft?

By Christian PedersenApr 8, 2022
USD Hires Steve Lavin as Basketball Head Coach
Podcasts

USD Names Steve Lavin as New Basketball Coach

By Christian PedersenApr 8, 2022
JAN_4458
Basketball

Gonzaga's Drew Timme declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Asher AliApr 7, 2022
Baseball Season on Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Season on Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenApr 5, 2022
Basketball

Gonzaga to head to Maui in 2023 for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

By Asher AliApr 5, 2022
2022 Final 4 Preview
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Previews the Final Four

By Christian PedersenMar 31, 2022