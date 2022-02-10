Skip to main content

Meet Blake Fry, The Vegas Coordinator for the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Dan Dickau has the weekly inside look at one of the best student sections in the country.

Every week on Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau is joined by a new member of the Gonzaga student section, AKA the Kennel Club. 

This week it's Blake Fry who holds the title of 'Vegas Coordinator' in the Kennel Club. 

He explains to Dan the level of planning and prep that it takes to pull off a proper trip for the student section for when they travel to Vegas. 

He also gives Dan a student perspective on just how excited they are for the tournament and what the level of confidence if on campus heading in to the final stretch of WCC play. 

With new content coming out daily from program legends including Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and Rob Sacre Gonzaga Nation brings you Bulldog Basketball like no one else can. 

Like to listen to your podcasts? Make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

