Meet Blake Fry, The Vegas Coordinator for the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Dan Dickau has the weekly inside look at one of the best student sections in the country.

Every week on Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau is joined by a new member of the Gonzaga student section, AKA the Kennel Club.

This week it's Blake Fry who holds the title of 'Vegas Coordinator' in the Kennel Club.

He explains to Dan the level of planning and prep that it takes to pull off a proper trip for the student section for when they travel to Vegas.

He also gives Dan a student perspective on just how excited they are for the tournament and what the level of confidence if on campus heading in to the final stretch of WCC play.

