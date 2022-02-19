Skip to main content
Tent City Coordinator Jason Siegle Talks with Gonzaga Nation

Get an Inside Look at the Famed Kennel Club 'Tent City;' and How it Happens

Every week a member of the Gonzaga Kennel Club aka the greatest student section around joins Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau to give student insight and takes on the season. 

This week it's Jason Seigel who has the all important role of Tent City coordinator. 

For the new and uninitiated to Gonzaga basketball tradition Jason gives a history of how the tradition came to be and where it goes in the post covid world. 

They also talk about how hype the campus is starting to get as mask mandates are coming to an end. 

