Cameron Weaver from the Gonzaga Kennel Club Talks with Gonzaga Nation

The GU senior and Kennel Club Social Club Coordinator Talks with Dan Dickau

Every week Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is joined by a member of the best student section in America, the Kennel Club. 

This week it's Gonzaga senior and Kennel Club 'Social Club' coordinator Cameron Weaver. 

She and Dan connect over what are some of the best spots in town to go watch a game when the Zags are on the road. 

She tells Dan everything that goes in to making sure that during the season they are offering something special at the 'Social Club' for all the over 21 members of the student section. 

Also as a senior she reflects on what some of favorite memories are from her time in the Kennel Club. 

