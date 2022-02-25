Skip to main content
Weekly Visit to the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Weekly Visit to the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Gonzaga Nation Host Dan Dikcau is Joined by Freshman Reb Silje Squires

Gonzaga Nation Host Dan Dikcau is Joined by Freshman Reb Silje Squires

Every week Dan Dikcau get a chance to check in with a member of the Gonzaga Kennel Club, aka the best student section to have ever existed. 

This week the special guest is freshman class rep Silje Squires, who details what a wild year it has been trying to get up tp speed on everything the Kennel Club does while dealing with the pandemic restrictions. 

Additionally how does a student even get started in the Kennel Club? Silje has a funny story about how she got hooked on the Kennel Club and what other students can do to join in the fun. 

For more content with the Kennel Club and to make sure you never miss any Gonzaga Nation content make sure you subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Kennel Club Freshman Rep Silje Squires Joins Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Weekly Visit to the Gonzaga Kennel Club

By Christian Pedersen
38 seconds ago
Basketball

Recap: Holmgren dominates as Bulldogs pass road test against Dons

By Cole Forsman
18 hours ago
Special Guest Todd Golden from USF Basketball Part 2
Podcasts

Previewing USF Basketball with Head Coach Todd Golden

By Christian Pedersen
22 hours ago
Gonzaga Nation Podcast February 24th
Basketball

Preview: Zags travel to the Bay to face hungry Dons

By Cole Forsman
Feb 24, 2022
Gonzaga Nation NBA All Star Edition
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation NBA All Star Edition

By Christian Pedersen
Feb 22, 2022
MYK_3691
Basketball

Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP, Tommy Lloyd's Arizona No. 2

By Asher Ali
Feb 21, 2022
This Week in WCC Basketball Februsary 21st
Podcasts

This Week in WCC Basketball February 21st Edition

By Christian Pedersen
Feb 21, 2022
MYK_5030
Photos

Photogallery Gonzaga Beats Santa Clara 81-69

By
Christian Pedersen and
Asher Ali
Feb 20, 2022
MYK_3795
Basketball

Recap: Zags clinch WCC regular season title, down Broncos on senior night

By Cole Forsman
Feb 20, 2022