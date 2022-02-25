Weekly Visit to the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Every week Dan Dikcau get a chance to check in with a member of the Gonzaga Kennel Club, aka the best student section to have ever existed.

This week the special guest is freshman class rep Silje Squires, who details what a wild year it has been trying to get up tp speed on everything the Kennel Club does while dealing with the pandemic restrictions.

Additionally how does a student even get started in the Kennel Club? Silje has a funny story about how she got hooked on the Kennel Club and what other students can do to join in the fun.

