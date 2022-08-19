Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting
Dan Dickau Shares His Takes On The Status Of Zags Recruiting
With the school year underway the world of college basketball recruiting shifts its focus and enters a new phase.
On this episode Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on where Gonzaga sits with several top recruits and outlines what Zag fans need to be watching for in the near future.
