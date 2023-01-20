LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcastDan Dickau talks with the Lions' head coach before they take on GonzagaAuthor:Christian PedersenPublish date:Jan 19, 2023 7:04 PM ESTOn the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Loyola Marymount in a wide-ranging conversation with men's basketball coach Stan Johnson.Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.