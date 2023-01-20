Skip to main content

LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

Dan Dickau talks with the Lions' head coach before they take on Gonzaga

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Loyola Marymount in a wide-ranging conversation with men's basketball coach Stan Johnson.

stan johnson lmu thumbnail
Podcasts

LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
