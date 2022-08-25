Looking at the 22-23 GU Women's Schedule

The WCC has announced its 2022-23 schedule and on a new episode of The Zone host Stephanie Hawk-Freeman has a game by game look at the Bulldogs schedule.

See what she thinks are going to be the key games and stretches for fans to pay attention to this season.

Also find out why she thinks this year is the year to make moves in the WCC and why there's no one stoping the Zags.

With the countdown on to the season make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.