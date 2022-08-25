Skip to main content

Looking at the 22-23 GU Women's Schedule

Stephanie Hawk-Freeman Previews Some of the Key Matchups

The WCC has announced its 2022-23 schedule and on a new episode of The Zone host Stephanie Hawk-Freeman has a game by game look at the Bulldogs schedule. 

See what she thinks are going to be the key games and stretches for fans to pay attention to this season. 

Also find out why she thinks this year is the year to make moves in the WCC and why there's no one stoping the Zags. 

With the countdown on to the season make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 2.36.39 PM
Podcasts

Looking at the 22-23 GU Women's Schedule

By Christian Pedersen
Chet Holmgren to undergo tests on his right foot after injury in pro-am game
Pro Zags

Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season with foot injury

By Cole Forsman
With only one official commit, the Zags have the 35th-ranked recruiting class for 2023 according to 247sports.com
Recruiting

Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects

By Cole Forsman
Catching Up With JP Batista
Podcasts

Catching Up With JP Batista

By Christian Pedersen
McFarland (left) is entering his senior season at Rancho Verde High School.
Podcasts

Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting

By Christian Pedersen
The Iso August 19th Mailbag
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian Pedersen
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

What JP Batista Brings To Gonzaga

By Christian Pedersen
Batista played for Flamengo Basketball (Rio de Janeiro) in 2022, winning the FIBA Intercontinental Cup
Basketball

J.P. Batista joins Bulldogs' coaching staff

By Cole Forsman
Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 12.02.13 PM
Podcasts

Flashback Edition Of The Zone

By Christian Pedersen